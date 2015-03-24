Germanwings plane crashes in southern France - police

MARSEILLE, March 24 (Reuters) - An Airbus plane operated by Lufthansa’s Germanwings budget airline crashed in southern France on Tuesday en route from Barcelona to Duesseldorf, police and aviation officials said.

The local La Provence newspaper said the Airbus A320 was carrying 142 passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew, citing aviation officials.

Germanwings and Lufthansa were not immediately available for a comment. Airbus had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Nicolas Bertin, Jean-Francois Rosnoblet and Sabine Siebold; Editing by Mark John and James Regan)