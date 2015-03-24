U.S. reviewing whether any Americans on Germanwings flight -State Dept

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The United States is reviewing whether any U.S. citizens were aboard the Airbus operated by Lufthansa’s Germanwings budget airline that crashed in the French Alps on Tuesday, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

“The United States stands ready to offer assistance and support to the governments of France, Germany, and Spain as they investigate this tragedy,” department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in the statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lesley Wroughton)