UPDATE 4-Booz Allen contractor, two other Americans die in Airbus crash

March 25 (Reuters) - A Booz Allen Hamilton Inc contractor, her daughter and a third U.S. citizen were among 150 people killed when a Germanwings Airbus crashed in a remote Alpine region in France, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Yvonne Selke and her daughter, Emily, were on the flight along with a third U.S. citizen whose name was being withheld “out of respect for the family.”

Booz Allen said Yvonne Selke was a contractor with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, which analyzes imagery from spy planes and satellites.

“Booz Allen and our employees are mourning the sudden and shocking death of Yvonne Selke, an employee of nearly 23 years, and her daughter, Emily,” Betty Thompson, Booz Allen executive vice president, said in a statement.

“Yvonne was a wonderful co-worker and a dedicated employee,” she said.

On the NGA website, Director Robert Cardillo said: “Every death is a tragedy, but seldom does a death affect us all so directly and unexpectedly.”

Emily Selke was mourned on Facebook by her sorority, Gamma Sigma Sigma, at Drexel University in Philadelphia, where she graduated in 2013.

“As a person and friend, Emily always put others before herself and cared deeply for all those in her life,” it said.

A photo of Emily Selke on the sorority’s Facebook site showed a smiling woman with long, light brown hair.

Her Facebook page showed a photograph of a young woman, presumably her, playfully diving facedown into a couch.

Her LinkedIn page said she worked as a community manager at Carr Workplaces, a provider of office space, in the Washington, D.C., area. She listed interests including hiking, cooking and creative thinking.

In a statement to the Washington Post, Raymond Selke of Nokesville, Virginia, confirmed the deaths of his wife and daughter.

“Our entire family is deeply saddened by the losses of Yvonne and Emily Selke,” the statement said. “Two wonderful, caring, amazing people who meant so much to so many.”

European officials are investigating the crash that also claimed the lives of 72 Germans and 51 Spaniards, among others.

Sixteen teenagers and two teachers from a high school in Germany were on the plane after an exchange student program in Spain.

All of the passengers and crew are presumed dead.

The A320 operated by Lufthansa’s Germanwings budget airline was en route to Dusseldorf from Barcelona.