At least three Britons killed in Alps plane crash -foreign minister
March 25, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

At least three Britons killed in Alps plane crash -foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - At least three British nationals were killed when a German Airbus ploughed into an Alpine mountainside on Tuesday, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Wednesday.

“We currently believe that three British people have been killed in this tragedy but we can’t rule out the possibility there are further British people involved,” Hammond told reporters.

“The level of information on the flight manifest doesn’t allow us to rule out that possibility.”

Hammond spoke as French investigators searched for the reason why the plane crashed, killing all 150 on board including 16 teenagers returning from a school trip to Spain. (Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

