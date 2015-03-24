Likely some Britons aboard Germanwings flight -British Foreign Secretary.

March 24 (Reuters) - It is likely some British nationals were on board the Germanwings flight that crashed in the French Alps on Tuesday, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said.

“I don’t want to speculate on numbers of British nationals involved until we have completed our checks on all the passenger information. However, based on the information available to us, it is sadly likely that there were some British nationals on board the flight,” said Hammond in comments released in a press statement from the Foreign Office.

The Airbus operated by Lufthansa’s budget carrier Germanwings flight was traveling from Barcelona to Duesseldorf and had 142 passengers and six crew on board when it crashed in southern France.

“We are working closely with the French, German and Spanish authorities, and the airline, to establish the facts. The UK Air Accident Investigation Branch, and UK Disaster Victim Identification experts, are also standing by to offer assistance to the French authorities, if required,” the Foreign Secretary added. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)