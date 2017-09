MADRID, March 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s government said on Wednesday two new Spanish victims had been identified as amongst the dead on the Germanwings plane which crashed in the French Alps on Tuesday, bringing the death toll up to 51.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande travelled to the scene of the crash earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)