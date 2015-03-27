FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU agency may advise airlines adopt 2-person cockpit norm - source
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

EU agency may advise airlines adopt 2-person cockpit norm - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - The European Union’s air safety regulator may advise airlines to ensure that two crew members are in the cockpit of passenger planes at all times, in the wake of a suspected suicide crash of a Germanwings airliner, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

“It is one option currently being evaluated. If it happens it won’t be a compulsory rule, but a recommendation,” the source said.

Such a recommendation by the European Aviation Safety Agency would achieve quicker results than the lengthy process to produce a binding law. A number of airlines have implemented the rule since it emerged that a German co-pilot may have deliberated crashed the Germanwings airliner after locking himself alone in the cockpit. (Reporting By Tim Hepher, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.