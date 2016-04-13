Families of Germanwings crash victims sue Lufthansa training unit in U.S. court

April 13 (Reuters) - The families of Germanwings passengers that were killed last year when a pilot crashed his jet into the French alps have sued a training unit of the airline’s parent, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, in U.S. federal court for wrongful death, their law firm said Wednesday.

Aviation accident specialists Kreindler & Kreindler LLP said they filed a lawsuit on behalf of 80 families against Airline Training Center Arizona Inc (ACTA), where the Germanwings pilot received instruction.

The families charge that ACTA was negligent in failing to discover the medical history of co-pilot Andreas Lubitz before admitting him to the program. Lubitz was told by a doctor two weeks before the March 24, 2015 crash that he should be treated in a psychiatric hospital.