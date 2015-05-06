FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germanwings pilot rehearsed descent on previous flight -BEA
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 6, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Germanwings pilot rehearsed descent on previous flight -BEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - The Germanwings co-pilot suspected of deliberately crashing a jet in the Alps in March practised entering the fatal descent settings on the outbound flight and ignored repeated attempts to contact him from both ground and air, investigators said on Wednesday.

A preliminary report on the crash showed that co-pilot Andreas Lubitz had set the altitude dial on the Airbus A320’s autopilot to 100 feet five times while alone in the cockpit on the previous flight from Duesseldorf to Barcelona on March 24. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.