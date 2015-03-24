FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Germanwings says will do everything possible to clear up crash
March 24, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Germanwings says will do everything possible to clear up crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typos in headline and 2nd line of text)

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) - Germanwings’ managing director Oliver Wagner said on Tuesday his company could not give any reasons for the plane crash in France yet but would do everything it could to find out what happened.

“Our deep sympathy goes out to the relatives and friends of the victims,” Wagner said.

Germanwings, which is the low-cost unit of German flag carrier Lufthansa, was scheduled to hold a news conference at 1400 GMT at its head office in Cologne. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Stephen Brown)

