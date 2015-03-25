FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says no sign any third party involved in Germanwings crash
March 25, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Germany says no sign any third party involved in Germanwings crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - The German government has no reason to suspect foul play in the crash of a Germanwings airliner in France on Tuesday that killed all 150 passengers and crew, Germany’s interior minister said.

“There is no concrete evidence that third parties were involved in the causes of the crash,” Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told reporters, though he added that investigations would pursue all possible angles.

The White House said on Tuesday that it had “no indication of a nexus to terrorism” in the crash of the Airbus plane in a remote area of the French Alps. (Reporting by Stephen Brown; editing by John Stonestreet)

