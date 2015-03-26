German police search home of Germanwings co-pilot

BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - A German state prosecutor said on Thursday police were searching properties in Duesseldorf and other locations for documents and evidence after a French investigator said the co-pilot of a Germanwings plane had deliberately crashed it in the Alps.

The prosecutor, Christoph Kumpa, said the searches were still being carried out and it would take a while to assess the findings. He did not give any further details.

Reuters reporters outside the family home of the pilot, Andreas Lubitz, said they saw police going in and out with cardboard boxes. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Writing by Michelle Martin)