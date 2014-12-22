Man rams van into Christmas market in western France, injures 10

PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A man driving a van ploughed into a crowd strolling through a Christmas market in Nantes in western France on Monday evening, injuring 10 people, an official at the local prefecture told Reuters.

Five people suffered serious injuries, including the driver, the official said.

According to local newspaper Ouest France, citing a police officer and witnesses on the scene, the driver of the white van shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is greatest” in Arabic) and then stabbed himself with a knife.

The Christmas market was evacuated and secured by police, a Reuters witness reported. (Reporting by Guillaume Frouin in Nantes and Gregory Blachier in Paris, writing by Natalie Huet; Editing by Dominic Evans)