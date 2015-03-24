FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz lead underwriter for crashed Germanwings Airbus plane - sources
March 24, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

Allianz lead underwriter for crashed Germanwings Airbus plane - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Allianz is the lead insurance underwriter for the Germanwings Airbus A320 plane which crashed in France on Tuesday and AIG was another of the underwriters, insurance industry sources said.

Planes are normally insured by a consortium of underwriters who share the risk.

JLT was a joint broker for the insurance placement, two separate industry sources added. The plane had an insured loss of $6-7 million, they said.

Germanwings is Lufthansa’s budget carrier.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Jonathan Gould and Richa Naidu, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
