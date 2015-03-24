FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Allianz says it is lead underwriter for crashed Germanwings Airbus plane
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Allianz says it is lead underwriter for crashed Germanwings Airbus plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Willis as joint broker in paragraph 6)

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz confirmed it was the lead insurance underwriter for the Airbus A320 plane which crashed in the French Alps on Tuesday.

All 150 people on board the plane, operated by Lufthansa’s Germanwings budget airline, were feared dead.

“We are ready to support our client as fully and quickly as possible, working in conjunction with our co-insurers,” Allianz said in a statement.

Planes are normally insured by a consortium of underwriters who share the risk.

AIG AIG.N was another of the underwriters, insurance industry sources said.

JLT and Willis were joint brokers for the insurance placement, two separate industry sources added. The plane had an insured loss of $6-$7 million, they said. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Jonathan Gould and Richa Naidu, editing by Sinead Cruise and Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.