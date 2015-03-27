Agency AM Best sees no need for insurance ratings actions due to crash

ZURICH, March 27 (Reuters) - Insurance ratings agency A.M. Best said it did not expect to downgrade any insurers due to possible claims arising from the crash of a Germanwings flight and that losses would be spread widely among insurers.

“A.M. Best believes the majority of the loss will be absorbed by the Lloyd’s market, as well as a number of global insurers and reinsurers,” the specialist ratings agency said on Friday.

“Given the diversified nature of business underwritten by these entities, A.M. Best does not expect to take any rating actions in response to this single large loss,” the firm said. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by David Holmes)