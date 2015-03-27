FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

Agency AM Best sees no need for insurance ratings actions due to crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 27 (Reuters) - Insurance ratings agency A.M. Best said it did not expect to downgrade any insurers due to possible claims arising from the crash of a Germanwings flight and that losses would be spread widely among insurers.

“A.M. Best believes the majority of the loss will be absorbed by the Lloyd’s market, as well as a number of global insurers and reinsurers,” the specialist ratings agency said on Friday.

“Given the diversified nature of business underwritten by these entities, A.M. Best does not expect to take any rating actions in response to this single large loss,” the firm said. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by David Holmes)

