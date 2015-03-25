UPDATE 1-Warren of laboratories outside Paris at heart of German plane crash inquiry

* For a graphic: link.reuters.com/mef73w

* Investigators work with state-of-the-art equipment

* Inquiry will take months, maybe longer

* First ‘black box’ recovered, damaged needs repair

* Hunt is on for second ‘black box’ (Adds quotes from former BEA official, black box damage)

By Tim Hepher

PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - A warren of laboratories on the outskirts of Paris is where French investigators now face laborious and complex detective work to try to establish what caused a German airline disaster in the French Alps that killed 150 people.

The cockpit voice recorder of the Germanwings Airbus A320 arrived on Wednesday at the spartan offices of France’s Bureau d‘Enquete d‘Accidents (BEA, or bureau of accident investigations), where it will be studied in coming weeks.

BEA Director Remi Jouty said an audio file containing cockpit recordings had been downloaded and was usable in the upcoming investigation, but said he could not confirm reports that fragments of a second data recorder had been located.

The ‘black box’ canisters, which are actually bright orange, are designed to withstand 3,400 times the force of gravity on impact as well as extremes of temperature and pressure.

Official photographs showed the cockpit voice recorder’s chassis or base was badly twisted, but that the cylinder housing the recordings was intact and ready for inspection.

It is a simpler process than the unpacking of black boxes which had lingered at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean for two years after the crash of an Air France jet in 2009, when the recorders had to be preserved in sea water and then oven-dried.

But to explain the crash, much work remains to be done at BEA headquarters, where functional work benches contrast with state of the art scanners and a special anti-static working area designed to avoid wiping out the precious data by mistake.

Modern solid-state flight recorders use crash-survivable digital chips.

But older recorders contained spools of magnetic tape and the BEA’s shelves are stacked with vintage recorder parts and reel-to-reel tape decks to help read older machines, making the linoleum corridors of “Building 153” a living museum of aviation.

PRIVACY OF PILOTS

Only a handful of people will be allowed to hear the cockpit recordings in a special listening room resembling a recording studio with a multi-track mixer and wall-mounted speakers.

To respect the privacy of pilots, rules say the recordings must never be released, but transcripts may be published in the French agency’s final report which can take over a year.

Building those transcripts is not always easy due to cockpit noise or sometimes patchy recording quality, experts say.

The recording of each pilot including radio traffic, as well as ambient cockpit sounds, is stored on separate tracks capable of holding up to two hours of audio. Each must be copied, filtered, translated and synchronised to start building an audio picture of what happened inside the Airbus’s cockpit.

Conversations of crew will provide vital clues, but may not necessarily explain the complex sequence behind most crashes.

“The voice recorder tells you a lot about operations and the state of awareness of pilots. But it won’t tell you the rudder or engine settings, for example,” said retired BEA official Alain Bouillard who led a three-year probe into Air France 447.

The BEA has called for cameras to be added to cockpits to aid investigations, something pilot unions oppose. There is also a growing debate over the potential use of live data streaming as an alternative to the decades-old ‘black box’ system.

WIDER PICTURE

Even so, investigators will listen to engine noise and analyse every alarm, vibration and thump that might help explain what happened shortly after Flight 9525 reached cruise height.

The voice recorder is just one part of a massive detective operation, involving analysis of the debris, though most investigators dislike the term, saying they are not policemen.

A full analysis of the Duesseldorf-bound flight depends on finding the flight data recorder, which charts hundreds of parameters, and combing through wreckage and radar data.

“It is important to examine the crash site in minute detail and use evidence on the ground to confirm or contradict any scenarios coming from the recorders,” Bouillard told Reuters.

The BEA’s scanners, X-ray machines and in-house electron microscope are among the industry’s most advanced. But reports from the crash site suggest it will face a huge forensic task in understanding the shroud of debris scattered across ravines.

A preliminary report may take months and investigations usually take a year or more to run their course.

Under international law, France leads the inquiry because the plane crashed there. Germany, which lost some 72 of its citizens, will take part as the airline’s home nation. Airbus and engine maker CFM will be asked to give technical advice.

The crash investigation will try to establish a cause and make any safety recommendations, but it will not attribute blame.

That’s the task of a judge who on Tuesday took the routine step under the French legal system of opening a criminal inquiry: the start of a parallel process that can take years.

The 2009 crash of Air France 447, which triggered the BEA’s biggest ever investigation, is only now coming to court. (Editing by Peter Millership/Hugh Lawson)