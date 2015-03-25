FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa CEO says crash "inexplicable"
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa CEO says crash "inexplicable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 25 (Reuters) - The crash of a Germanwings A320 in the south of France is inexplicable, the chief executive of parent company Lufthansa said on Wednesday.

“It is inexplicable this could happen to a plane free of technical problems and with an experienced, Lufthansa-trained pilot,” Carsten Spohr told journalists in Frankfurt. He said he would not speculate on the cause of the crash.

Lufthansa will also offer families of the victims special flights to Marseilles, he said.

The Airbus carrying 150 passengers and crew from Barcelona to Duesseldorf ploughed into an Alpine mountainside on Tuesday, killing all those onboard. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.