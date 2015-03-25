FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa CEO: delayed takeoff of Germanwings plane not linked to crash
March 25, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa CEO: delayed takeoff of Germanwings plane not linked to crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - The delayed take-off of a Germanwings flight which crashed into the Alps on a flight from Barcelona to Duesseldorf is not linked to the crash, parent company Lufthansa said on Wednesday.

“Congestion at the airport caused air traffic control to give us a later start time for the aircraft, so no relation to the incident whatsoever,” Lufthansa’s Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told journalists in Barcelona, after meeting with families and relatives of the 150 people who died.

He said Lufthansa was providing financial assistance to relatives and friends and was in constructive dialogue with authorities investigating the crash, which occurred on Tuesday.

“The aircraft got a clean maintenance bill when it passed a check in Duesseldorf two days ago,” he added. “The captain who operated it on Monday afternoon confirmed that the aircraft was in perfect technical shape.” (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

