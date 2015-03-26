FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa CEO says co-pilot had break in training
#Market News
March 26, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa CEO says co-pilot had break in training

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - Lufthansa said the co-pilot suspected of deliberately crashing a jet operated by its Germanwings unit into the French Alps took a break from his training six years ago, but passed all necessary checks to fly.

The co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz, broke off his training for several months, but Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said this was not unusual, highlighting that the airline picks its crew very carefully and subjects them to psychological vetting.

“No matter your safety regulations, no matter how high you set the bar, and we have incredibly high standards, there is no way to rule out such an event,” Spohr said (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Caroline Copley)

