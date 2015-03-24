FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa says cannot confirm plane crash in France
March 24, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa says cannot confirm plane crash in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - Lufthansa did not have any information following reports of a plane crash in France and said it could not confirm that an incident had occurred, a Lufthansa spokesman said.

Police and aviation officials have said an Airbus plane operated by Lufthansa’s budget carrier Germanwings crashed in southern France on Tuesday en route from Barcelona to Duesseldorf.

Germanwings said on its Twitter feed that it would inform media on its website as soon as it had more information. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Thomas Atkins)

