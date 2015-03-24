FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa considering whether to continue marketing of hybrid bond - source
#Financials
March 24, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa considering whether to continue marketing of hybrid bond - source

Robert Smith, Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 24 (IFR) - Deutsche Lufthansa is considering whether to proceed with the marketing of debut hybrid bond, according to a source close to the deal, after a plane reportedly operated by the German airline crashed in France.

An Airbus operated by Lufthansa’s Germanwings budget airline crashed in a remote area of southern France on Tuesday and all 148 on board were feared dead.

The source added that the company has just finished meeting investors in Paris and is deciding whether to continue with meetings or to delay the financing.

The company, rated Ba1/BBB-, began meeting investors on Monday ahead of a potential euro-denominated hybrid deal. Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are structuring advisers, with BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC acting as bookrunners.

Reporting by Robert Smith and Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
