UPDATE 1-Lufthansa cuts short hybrid bond roadshow - source

By Robert Smith

LONDON, March 24 (IFR) - Deutsche Lufthansa has cut short the marketing of its debut hybrid bond, according to a source close to the deal, after a plane operated by the German airline crashed in France.

An Airbus operated by Lufthansa’s Germanwings budget airline crashed in a remote snowy area of the French Alps on Tuesday, killing all 150 on board.

The source said that the company finished meeting investors in Paris on Tuesday morning but opted to cancel meetings scheduled in Amsterdam in the afternoon.

He added that an update has been sent to the market stating that “in light of current events, the company will assess the situation and will re-engage with investors at the appropriate time.”

The company, rated Ba1/BBB-, began meeting investors on Monday ahead of a potential euro-denominated hybrid deal. Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are structuring advisers, with BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC acting as bookrunners.