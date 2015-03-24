FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lufthansa cuts short hybrid bond roadshow - source
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lufthansa cuts short hybrid bond roadshow - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds latest developments)

By Robert Smith

LONDON, March 24 (IFR) - Deutsche Lufthansa has cut short the marketing of its debut hybrid bond, according to a source close to the deal, after a plane operated by the German airline crashed in France.

An Airbus operated by Lufthansa’s Germanwings budget airline crashed in a remote snowy area of the French Alps on Tuesday, killing all 150 on board.

The source said that the company finished meeting investors in Paris on Tuesday morning but opted to cancel meetings scheduled in Amsterdam in the afternoon.

He added that an update has been sent to the market stating that “in light of current events, the company will assess the situation and will re-engage with investors at the appropriate time.”

The company, rated Ba1/BBB-, began meeting investors on Monday ahead of a potential euro-denominated hybrid deal. Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are structuring advisers, with BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC acting as bookrunners.

Reporting by Robert Smith and Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers and Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.