Obama says thoughts with Germany, Spain after plane crash
March 24, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says thoughts with Germany, Spain after plane crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that his thoughts and prayers were with Germany and Spain after a plane crash in the French Alps, calling the incident an “awful tragedy.”

The Germanwings Airbus plane from Barcelona to Duesseldorf went down on Tuesday. Obama said that he hoped to also speak with Spain’s leader and that U.S. officials are trying to determine whether Americans may have been on board. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

