Lufthansa says co-pilot told flight school of depression
March 31, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa says co-pilot told flight school of depression

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - The co-pilot of last week’s Germanwings plane crash told the Lufthansa flight training school about a previous period of depression, Lufthansa said on Tuesday.

Lufthansa said Andreas Lubitz broke off his training for a period of several months.

When he resumed training in 2009 after medical checks confirmed his fitness to fly, he provided the flight school with medical documents showing that he had gone through a “previous episode of severe depression.”

Lufthansa said that it had passed email correspondence to this effect to state prosecutors in Duesseldorf, who are investigating the crash.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan

