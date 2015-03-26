FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germanwings co-pilot likely crashed jet deliberately -prosecutor
March 26, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Germanwings co-pilot likely crashed jet deliberately -prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - The co-pilot of a Germanwings jet that went down in the French Alps, killing 150 people, appears to have crashed the plane deliberately, a Marseille prosecutor said on Thursday.

The German citizen, left in sole control of the Airbus A320 after the captain left the cockpit, refused to re-open the door and pressed a button that sent the jet into its fatal descent, the prosecutor told a news conference carried on live television.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan

