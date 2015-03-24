FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-White House: Germanwings crash doesn't appear to be terror attack
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-White House: Germanwings crash doesn't appear to be terror attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with comment from White House)

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The crash of a Germanwings Airbus plane in a remote area of the French Alps on Tuesday does not appear to have been caused by a terror attack, White House said, adding that U.S. officials stand ready to help investigate.

“There is no indication of a nexus to terrorism at this time,” National Security Council spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan said.

President Barack Obama has been briefed on the crash and “U.S. officials have been in touch with French, German, and Spanish authorities and have offered assistance,” she said.

The State Department is reviewing whether any U.S. citizens were on the flight operated by Germanwings, Lufthansa’s budget airline.

All 150 on board flight 4U 9525 from Barcelona to Duesseldorf died. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Timothy Ahmann; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.