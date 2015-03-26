White House: no nexus to terrorism in Germanwings crash -CNN

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - There does not appear to be a “nexus to terrorism” connected to the downed Germanwings flight in France, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told CNN on Thursday.

Separately, the FBI said it had offered help to French investigators who are studying the crash.

“We stand ready to fulfill any requests for information or assistance by crash investigators, as we work with partner nations whose citizens were impacted by this tragedy,” the FBI said in a statement.