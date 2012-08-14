FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France bought 2.1 mln barrels of Saharan Blend crude - SAGESS
August 14, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

France bought 2.1 mln barrels of Saharan Blend crude - SAGESS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - France’s emergency oil stocks agency bought 2.1 million barrels of Saharan Blend crude for September delivery, its operating arm SAGESS said on Tuesday, as private oil operators shifted more of their reserve obligations to the non-profit entity.

The delivery point is the southern French port of Fos, Jean Thomas, SAGESS’s logistics director, said. One trader said the tender was awarded to Total, but others could not confirm it.

“France’s national obligations have not changed. But some private operators have decided in the second quarter that they preferred more of their stocks to be entrusted to SAGESS,” Jean-Marc Tenneson, the head of the agency’s piloting committee CPSSP, told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Considering the difficulties in finding storage space, administrative fees, private operators don’t like to hold large stocks,” he said, citing refiners and supermarkets as examples. (Reporting by Michel Rose; additional reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva)

