UPDATE 1-France tops up oil reserves, offsets lower private stocks

* France bought 2.1 mln barrels of Saharan Blend crude - SAGESS

* Buying not due to Middle East tension - CPSSP

* Private operators less keen on stocks ahead of French tax (Adds CPSSP comments, background, traders)

PARIS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - France’s strategic oil stocks agency bought 2.1 million barrels of Saharan Blend crude for September delivery, its operating arm SAGESS said on Tuesday, as private oil operators shifted more of their reserve obligations to the non-profit entity.

The French buying comes after a jump of nearly $10 in Brent futures since the start of August, due partly to Middle East tensions and falling North Sea production in September.

However, the agency’s tender was not related to geopolitical events, Jean-Marc Tenneson, the head of the body’s piloting committee CPSSP, told Reuters on Tuesday.

“France’s national obligations have not changed. But some private operators have decided in the second quarter that they preferred more of their stocks to be entrusted to SAGESS,” Tenneson said.

“Considering the difficulties in finding storage space, administrative fees, private operators don’t like to hold large stocks,” he said, citing refiners and supermarkets as examples.

France obliges oil operators on its territory to ensure a supply of strategic oil reserves, but they can delegate part of their obligations to SAGESS. Their share of France’s strategic oil reserves has gradually weakened over the last few years.

ABSURD TAX

Tenneson added that a new French tax on oil inventories introduced by the new Socialist government in the amended budget bill in July could play a role in private operators’ decision to reduce their stocks, but that they could not escape higher fees.

“SAGESS will also have to pay this absurd tax,” he said. “Since we are a non-profit body, we will have to pass it on to operators through higher fees,” he said, estimating the agency’s contribution at 300-400 million euros.

France said it would impose the tax on the oil sector to raise some 550 million euros ($693 million) to help it meet its budget deficit targets as economic growth grinds to a halt.

SAGESS’s tender was launched on July 19, and bids were due by Aug. 13. The delivery point is the southern French port of Fos, Jean Thomas, SAGESS’s logistics director, said.

One trader said the tender was awarded to Total, but others could not confirm it. (Reporting by Michel Rose; additional reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva; Editing by David Cowell)