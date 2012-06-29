France goes ahead with ban on Syngenta pesticide

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - France will proceed with a ban on a pesticide made by Swiss group Syngenta because of potential risks to bees, the country’s farm minister said on Friday.

“I am withdrawing today the marketing permit for Cruiser OSR for rapeseed,” Stephane Le Foll told reporters.

The farm minister had announced at the start of June his intention to withdraw the product after scientific studies suggested a molecule it contains could affect bees, numbers of which have been declining worldwide. (Reporting by Marion Douet; Writing by Gus Trompiz)