Syngenta to appeal French ban on rapeseed pesticide

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Swiss agro-chemical group Syngenta will seek to block a French ban on its Cruiser OSR pesticide through a fast-track appeal, a company spokesman said on Friday.
“We are going to file very quickly an urgent appeal to seek a suspension injunction from the administrative court,” Laurent Peron, a spokesman for Syngenta France, told Reuters.
France’s farm minister said earlier he would ban Cruiser OSR, used to treat rapeseed crops, on the grounds of risks posed to bees.
Reporting by Gus Trompiz