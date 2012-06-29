Syngenta to appeal French ban on rapeseed pesticide

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Swiss agro-chemical group Syngenta will seek to block a French ban on its Cruiser OSR pesticide through a fast-track appeal, a company spokesman said on Friday.

“We are going to file very quickly an urgent appeal to seek a suspension injunction from the administrative court,” Laurent Peron, a spokesman for Syngenta France, told Reuters.

France’s farm minister said earlier he would ban Cruiser OSR, used to treat rapeseed crops, on the grounds of risks posed to bees.