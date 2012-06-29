FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syngenta to appeal French ban on rapeseed pesticide
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 29, 2012 / 2:27 PM / in 5 years

Syngenta to appeal French ban on rapeseed pesticide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Swiss agro-chemical group Syngenta will seek to block a French ban on its Cruiser OSR pesticide through a fast-track appeal, a company spokesman said on Friday.

“We are going to file very quickly an urgent appeal to seek a suspension injunction from the administrative court,” Laurent Peron, a spokesman for Syngenta France, told Reuters.

France’s farm minister said earlier he would ban Cruiser OSR, used to treat rapeseed crops, on the grounds of risks posed to bees.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.