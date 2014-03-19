FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France Jan current account deficit 3.9 bln euros under new method
March 19, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

France Jan current account deficit 3.9 bln euros under new method

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - France’s central bank on Wednesday reported a current account deficit of 3.9 billion euros ($5.43 billion) for the month of January using a new method of calculation.

The Bank of France said the euro zone’s second largest economy had a current account deficit of 1.6 billion euros in December under the previous method of accounting, which would have given a January figure of 4.5 billion euros.

For fuller details from the Bank of France, please click here ($1 = 0.7188 Euros) (Reporting By Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Nick Vinocur)

