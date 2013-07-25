FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler confident France will resume registering its cars
July 25, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

Daimler confident France will resume registering its cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, July 25 (Reuters) - German premium carmaker Daimler is “very confident” that the French state administration will adhere to a Thursday ruling by a French court and soon resume registering newly sold Mercedes-Benz cars.

“We welcome the positive decision of the French court, which clearly rejected the French registration authority (decision) to prevent the registration of our cars,” a spokesman for Daimler said.

After the ruling by the administrative court in Versailles, the authorities have ten days to cease blocking the registration that began on June 13. (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

