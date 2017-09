PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - A French court on Thursday ordered the government to allow sales of German carmaker Daimler’s Mercedes models to resume, an official at the Versailles Administrative Tribunal said.

The decision issued today effectively suspends a registrations freeze imposed by France in a dispute with Daimler over its use of a banned air conditioning refrigerant. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Editing by James Regan)