GENEVA May 21 French plane-maker Dassault Aviation SA hopes to start discussions with India by the end of the year for additional sales of its Rafale fighter jet, before full fledge negotiations in 2018, Chief executive Eric Trappier said in Geneva on Sunday.

He also said the company was awaiting more information on Canada's search for fighter planes.

(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)