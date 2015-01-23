FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's message to Davos: do your part to fight terrorism
#Davos
January 23, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

France's message to Davos: do your part to fight terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest businesses must do their part to fight terrorism by taking action against trafficking and money laundering, French President Francois Hollande said when arriving at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday.

Two weeks after the attacks that saw 17 killed by Islamist gunmen in Paris, Hollande told reporters that his message to business leaders gathered in Davos would be: “I will tell big corporates, including financial ones, that they must live up to their responsibilities.”

Hollande said companies must “fight against all kinds of traffics, against tax havens and against illegal financial flows. This is to be up to the task of fighting terrorism.” (Reporting by Alex Smith; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Callus)

