Hollande says QE to boost French reform efforts
January 23, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

Hollande says QE to boost French reform efforts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 (Reuters) - France will pursue and increase its structural reform programme after the European Central Bank’s decision to launch a vast bond-buying programme, President Francois Hollande told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday.

“The European Central Bank’s decisions should not make us defer reforms,” he said. “I consider that this decision (quantiative easing) by the ECB obliges us to be even bolder in our efforts to lift obstacles to growth and job creation.”

Jens Weidmann, the head of Germany’s central bank, told Bild newspaper that the ECB’s bond-buying programme would take the pressure of euro zone countries such as Italy and France - which he named - to continue their economic reforms. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Writing by Nick Vinocur)

