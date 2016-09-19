Now not the time to absorb SNCF debts, says French govt report

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A French government report just released says that now is not the right time to pick up the debts of the state-owned SNCF rail company - despite the prime minister hinting at this last June as a means of ending labour strife.

Prime Minister Manuel Valls's suggestion then that some form of debt relief fund could be created helped soothe tensions between SNCF management and workers over labour conditions and took the sting out of strike action.

However, it raised questions over what the impact would be on France's overall public debt.

The centre-left government has promised its euro zone partners that it will haul the public deficit below the EU-determined cap of 3 percent of national income by the end of 2017.

SNCF rail infrastructure debts totalled 40.8 billion euros ($45.60 billion) as of the end of June, the government report said.

"The government believes that it is not opportune at this time to consider a programme to recover the burden of the historical level of debt," it said.

The issue of budget deficit and the economic promises of candidates in the presidential race will be under close scrutiny in the months ahead. ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Richard Lough; editing by Michel Rose and Richard Balmforth)