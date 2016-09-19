FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Now not the time to absorb SNCF debts, says French govt report
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 19, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Now not the time to absorb SNCF debts, says French govt report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A French government report just released says that now is not the right time to pick up the debts of the state-owned SNCF rail company - despite the prime minister hinting at this last June as a means of ending labour strife.

Prime Minister Manuel Valls's suggestion then that some form of debt relief fund could be created helped soothe tensions between SNCF management and workers over labour conditions and took the sting out of strike action.

However, it raised questions over what the impact would be on France's overall public debt.

The centre-left government has promised its euro zone partners that it will haul the public deficit below the EU-determined cap of 3 percent of national income by the end of 2017.

SNCF rail infrastructure debts totalled 40.8 billion euros ($45.60 billion) as of the end of June, the government report said.

"The government believes that it is not opportune at this time to consider a programme to recover the burden of the historical level of debt," it said.

The issue of budget deficit and the economic promises of candidates in the presidential race will be under close scrutiny in the months ahead. ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Richard Lough; editing by Michel Rose and Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.