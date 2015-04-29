FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to raise defence budget by 3.8 bln euros from 2016-2019
April 29, 2015

France to raise defence budget by 3.8 bln euros from 2016-2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday he would increase the country’s defence budget by 3.8 billion euros over four years from 2016 to ensure the army had the capacity to deal with threats at home and handle overseas operations.

“France is facing threats at home and overseas,” Hollande told reporters. “Security, protection, independence are principles that are not negotiable.”

He said the defence budget in 2015 would remain at 31.4 billion euros ($34.51 billion), but that an extra 3.8 billion euros would be given to the army over the period between 2016-2019.

He did not say how the extra costs would be financed.

$1 = 0.9093 euros Reporting By John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau; editing by Mark John

