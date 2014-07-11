FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KMW says merger talks with Nexter are exclusive for now
July 11, 2014

KMW says merger talks with Nexter are exclusive for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - German tank maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) said as long as it was in merger talks with France’s Nexter it could not enter negotiations with anyone else, brushing off a report that rival Rheinmetall could join the fray.

“In the agreement (with Nexter) both parties commit to not holding merger talks with third parties during a defined time period,” a spokesman for KMW told Reuters on Friday.

German daily Handelsblatt in its Friday edition cited industry sources as saying German automotive and defence group Rheinmetall was interested in making an offer for KMW and there had been contact at the highest management level.

KMW and state-owned Nexter earlier this month announced they were in talks to merge in a deal which would create Europe’s biggest maker of tanks and other ground armaments. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

