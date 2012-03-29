FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French public deficit 5.2 pct GDP in 2011 -paper
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 9:20 PM / 6 years ago

French public deficit 5.2 pct GDP in 2011 -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - France’s public deficit was 5.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2011, well below an initial government target of 5.7 percent, business daily Les Echos reported on its website late on Thursday.

The government said recently that last year’s deficit could come in at around 5.3 percent of GDP, thanks in part to the end of one-off spending measures, putting it on track to meet a deficit goal of 4.5 percent for the end of 2012 and to fall to within a European Union ceiling of 3 percent for end-2013.

National statistics agency INSEE is due to publish the deficit figure on Friday morning.

The budget ministry declined to comment.

Data last month showed that while revenues were flat, central government spending fell by 14 percent last year.

