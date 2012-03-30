FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French 2011 deficit at 5.2 pct of GDP-Sarkozy
March 30, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 6 years ago

French 2011 deficit at 5.2 pct of GDP-Sarkozy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - France’s public sector deficit for 2011 was the equivalent of 5.2 percent of gross domestic product and considerably lower than the initial target of 5.7 percent, President Nicolas Sarkozy said in a radio interview on Friday.

Sarkozy, seeking re-election in an April-May ballot, spoke minutes before official figures were due to be published on the deficit.

The initial target was a deficit worth 5.7 percent of GDP but Finance Minister Francois Baroin had already flagged in recent weeks that the deficit was more likely to be in the region of 5.3 percent of GDP.

