French finmin: govt will honour deficit pledge
January 22, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

French finmin: govt will honour deficit pledge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday that his government would honour its pledge to bring the deficit back below 3 pct of gross domestic product in 2015.

“The commitment we entered with the European Commission and our (European) partners to reduce our deficit to a level that brings us below three percent (of GDP) in 2015 will be met,” Moscovici told France’s lower house of parliament. (Reporting By Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Brian Love; editing by Mark John)

