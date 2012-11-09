Bank of France chief backs government on deficit

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - French central bank chief Christian Noyer said in an interview published on Friday the government was right to target a cut in the public deficit next year to 3 percent of gross domestic product.

In an interview with Vosges Matin and other regional media outlets, Noyer said he hoped recent decisions by euro zone governments would restore confidence in the currency bloc and that this would help economic growth to pick up in 2013.

Regarding his own country’s goal of shrinking the public deficit to 3 percent of GDP next year from a predicted 4.5 percent this year, Noyer said: “I am confident and the government is right to go for this target.”