French 2016 deficit reduction goals unchanged - Sapin
November 26, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

French 2016 deficit reduction goals unchanged - Sapin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said the country would respect its deficit reduction targets for next year despite additional spending on security following the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

Sapin told BFM TV on Thursday that he would not impose budgetary constraints on security spending. France has also stepped up air strikes on Islamic State in Syria in the last two weeks.

“I won’t put any budgetary hurdles in the way of assuring the internal or external security of the French people, but France will not abandon this necessary goal of reducing our deficit,” Sapin said.

The government has given a figure of 600 million euros ($636.48 million) for additional spending on security next year. ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Reporting by James Regan and Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by Dominic Evans)

