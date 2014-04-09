FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French PM says to clarify pace of deficit reduction soon
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

French PM says to clarify pace of deficit reduction soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - France’s new prime minister, Manuel Valls, said on Wednesday he would clarify in the next few days the pace at which the country would reduce its public deficit.

Valls unveiled planned tax and public spending cuts on Tuesday, vowing to bring France’s public deficit down while resisting outright austerity.

“We will detail our budget trajectory in the next few days,” Valls told BFM TV.

When asked if he would request that the European Union grant more time to bring France’s deficit down from 4.3 percent of GDP to 3 percent by 2015, Valls said: “There are discussions with (French Finance Minister) Michel Sapin and (EU) Commissioner Olli Rehn.” (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.