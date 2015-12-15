Kuehne & Nagel may appeal French fine or seek redress

ZURICH, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Swiss logistics group Kuehne + Nagel could file an appeal against a 32 million euro ($35 million) anti-trust fine imposed on its French unit Alloin or seek compensation from sellers of the company it bought in 2009, it said.

Noting it was reviewing all its options, the Swiss group said around 31 million euros of the fine was attributable to the time before it bought Alloin.

“Kuehne + Nagel dissociates itself from such business practices, has a comprehensive compliance programme in place, which is continuously improving, and has been cooperating with the French Competition Authority since 2010,” it said.

The French competition authority fined 20 companies and the TLF industry body a total of 670.9 million euros for colluding over annual price hikes in the period from 2004 to 2010, the agency had said on Tuesday.

Kuehne + Nagel shares were up 2.1 percent at 1521 GMT.