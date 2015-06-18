Delpeyrat to launch first French Bayonne ham in the U.S.

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - French delicatessen producer Delpeyrat is set to launch the first original Bayonne ham in the United States as part of strategy to double its international sales within five years, it said on Thursday.

Delpeyrat will present its air-cured ham on June 28 in New York, a year after obtaining a licence from the U.S. authorities, about the time it takes to dry a ham, it said.

Delpeyrat, which already sells its flagship product foie gras in the United States, hopes to export about 50,000 hams amounting to between 250 and 300 tonnes to the U.S. within five years, Director General Dominique Duprat told reporters.

It would compete with Italy’s Parma ham on the U.S. dried meats market, where its predecessor already has a share of around 500,000 hams per year, more than in Italy itself.

The company, whose shareholders are three cooperatives gathering over 10,000 farmers, has total sales of just over 500 million euros ($570 million).