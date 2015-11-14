FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Train derails during testing in eastern France, several injured
November 14, 2015 / 3:49 PM / 2 years ago

Train derails during testing in eastern France, several injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ECKWERSHEIM, France, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A high-speed train undergoing a trial derailed on the new Paris-Strasbourg high-speed line on Saturday in Eckwersheim, near the German border, local police and the national railway company said, wounding several people.

Pictures from a Reuters photographer at the scene showed the locomotive partly submerged in a canal alongside the tracks with other parts lying broken and detached in a field beside the track. Medical units including police divers were on the scene.

The second section of the Paris-Strasbourg high-speed TGV line on which the crash happened is set to open for service in April 2016. (Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac and Vincent Kessler; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)

